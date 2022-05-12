USFL Best Bets for Week 5

My USFL struggles continue as we go 1-2. Close doesn’t count for anything (it actually makes things worse, I bet the Warriors -4 last night and was happy to know I didn’t need to pay attention to that for longer than five minutes). Anyway, we lost the Panthers game by 1 point, and we missed the over in our other game by 1.5 points.

Panthers at Bandits

This line feels like they are giving the home team the edge here. The Panthers played pretty well last week, but they didn’t survive the game, losing by one point to one of the better teams of the league. The Bandits return home for just their second home game of the season. The Bandits are a tough team to figure out. I thought they were going to be one of the better teams coming into the year and so far, they are the second lowest-scoring team in the league. The Panthers are the third lowest-scoring team in the league. Defensively, the Bandits have allowed a lot of points, but that seems to have improved as of late. It is a low total already, but I’d only look towards the under 33.5 at -110.

Breakers at Generals

The Breakers and Generals are both 3-1 and don’t show much sign of slowing down now. I think the Breakers are the better team in this though. The Breakers have a point differential of 35 points. The Generals have a 26-point differential, so both seem to have a good offense and defensive combination. Both of them have their only loss against the Stallions (the only undefeated team remaining). I think in a matchup of two teams that are very even you have to take the points. It also helps that the home team is getting the points. I’ll take the Generals at +3 -110.

Stallions at Stars

The Stallions are very clearly the best team in the league. I think there is no question they win this game. The Stars are actually negative in point differential, despite being 2-2 on the season. The Stallions do give up too many points for me to think that the team will go undefeated, but I do think they get to 5-0. I think the total on this is too low too, though. You can score on the Stallions, and the Stallions can score on anyone. I’m going to take the over 36.5 at -105. If the game ends up 28 – 16 I think that’s pretty realistic.