USFL Week 3: What To Know About Saturday’s Games

The USFL’s Week 3 slate of games is exciting, with the league’s two unbeaten teams facing off on Saturday.

While only one of the unbeaten teams will remain standing after they meet, the USFL’s South Division will be in the spotlight on Saturday.

The Tampa Bay Bandits had an impressive Week 1 victory against the Pittsburgh Maulers but fell in Week 2 with a 34-3 loss to the New Orleans Breakers. While the team is still searching for answers offensively, they seem motivated.

The Houston Gamblers have also had offensive struggles, as former Northwestern QB Clayton Thorson has looked solid at times, but has passed for just 214 yards and thrown more interceptions (four) than touchdowns (three) through two games.

Tampa Bay Bandits (1-1) at Houston Gamblers (1-1):

4 p.m. ET on FOX

Here's where things stand in the North and South heading into Week 3 📊



Which team has been the most impressive so far? pic.twitter.com/43M9UsKXMH — USFL (@USFL) April 27, 2022

Birmingham Stallions quarterback J’Mar Smith came up big when he was needed for the second week in a row as he passed for 229 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 33-28 win over Houston.

In Week 2, Smith’s 65-yard TD pass to WR Marlon Williams for a score and the Stallions received a nice boost from running back C.J. Marable, who rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries.

The Breakers, on the other hand, put together one of the most dominant all-around showings of the season in the 34-3 victory over the Bandits. The win earned the Breakers both Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week honors, and the top spot in RJ Young’s Power Rankings, Fox Sports reports.

Birmingham Stallions (2-0) at New Orleans Breakers (2-0):

8 p.m. ET on FOX

The USFL features eight teams playing all of their games in Birmingham, Alabama, with rule changes for its inaugural season.

Bama, Auburn & UAB fans – tomorrow is College Night at @ProtectiveStdm, so wear your school colors, because you're not going to let your in-state rival show you up on TV 😏



Wear your gear and get a free USFL koozie! Tickets are $10 & kids get in free!



🎟 https://t.co/LaTdsa2Fqm pic.twitter.com/a3hRHYxvdG — USFL (@USFL) April 30, 2022

