USFL Best Bets for Week 3

We had a productive Week 2 in the USFL. It wasn’t exactly pretty as my under bet went WAY over the total, but the other two games weren’t too much of an issue for us. Let’s see how we fare in Week 3.

Bandits at Gamblers

I’m pretty unimpressed with the Bandits so far. They had a really nice defensive showing in Week 1 and have now been blown out in the second game – a home game at that. Maybe they are better than their first two weeks have shown. It seems like most of the lines, at least for now, are going to be around the 1.5 spread. With the unique scoring, I do think this gives us an advantage. If we think a team will win, they likely will win by more than two points. In fact, not a single game has ended within two points yet. Anyway, the Gamblers play their second game at home, and they looked good in a loss. If their passing game can get on track I think this should be a victory for the Gamblers. I’ll roll the dice on the Gamblers and play them to win at +100. (I didn’t take the points because as I mentioned, these games aren’t really close.)

Maulers at Panthers

The Maulers finally got a bit of offense going, but the Panthers are still stuck in the mud a bit. In their second game, the Maulers dropped 23 on their opponent, but they still allowed 30 to their opponent. As for the Panthers, they’ve scored a total of 18 points in two games. The under on this game is set low, and it is set low for a reason. I see this game ending in the mid-to-low 30s, but can I take the under, probably not. It just is a risky proposition, and we want to avoid risk. Instead, I’m going to take the team I think is the better team – the Maulers. They seem to have more put together on offense, and these defenses matchup equally to me. In this case, I will take the points +2.5 at -110.

Stallions at Breakers

I think this will be the game of the week. With only eight teams, it really shouldn’t be difficult, but these seem like – after just two weeks – they are the best two teams out there. The Stallions have put up points in their first two games and seem to be in control on offense. That can’t be said about every team. The Breakers had a really dominant win over the Bandits and are looking like they could be the favorite in matches. Their defense was strong last game, but part of me thinks that their opposition wasn’t really challenging them. I think the ball slings around the field in this one and will play the over 44.5 for the game.