USF Billboard Confuses College Football Fans With Golden Girls Hashtag Ahead Of Rice Game

Videos by OutKick

The USF Bulls host Rice today in what should be the best game of the day.

Obviously not, but whatever. Hey, USF almost beat horrible Alabama last week, so this ain’t the time to disparage the football program!

It is the time, however, to take a deep dive into the marketing department and ask if they’re putting their best foot forward, because the internet is starting to wonder.

Why, you ask? Well, ask Beatrice!

USF is about to put a hurting on Beatrice

Beatrice and Bulls Peed Ahead. That’s what the internet sees and frankly, it’s what I first saw, too. Who’s the most famous Beatrice in history? It’s a good question actually, because the list isn’t that long.

This one seems to be the clear winner:

Loved Golden Girls. Couldn’t get enough of it growing up and still watch once in a while on TV Land. Great show and it still holds up.

Now, there’s also a question of what this actually says. Some read it as “Be At Rice,” which would be unfortunate for the Bulls’ homefield advantage later today.

Some also thought it was something called beat rice, meaning some sort of beat-flavored rice. Some decided to take a shot at the University of Florida and said they were too stupid to realize what it said at all.

Must be the UF half of my brain, took me like 5 minutes to figure out WTF Beatrice was. — Steve Johnson (@cpucfknight) September 20, 2023

As for the other one — Bulls Peed Ahead — that one wasn’t as much of a thinker. Pretty clear when you see it. I don’t hate it, though. Actually, I’m all in on both of these to be honest.

I mean, I’m blogging about the USF-Rice game right now. Zero chance that would’ve happened without Beatrice.

Shoutout to her and all the Beatrice’s in the world today.