Nick Saban Ruthlessly Dragged Online As Fans Call For Him To Retire

Nick Saban is the target of some serious mocking following Alabama struggling against USF.

The Crimson Tide beat the Bulls 17-3 on the road, and while Alabama managed to win by multiple scores, it was much closer than the score would indicate.

Alabama simply looked terrible at times against a team that went 1-11 last season, Tyler Buchner was benched for Ty Simpson and it was simply ugly. Saban and the Crimson Tide are very lucky to not be sitting at 1-2 after the first three games of the season.

Due to the fact college football fans are insanely irrational and crazy, social media was simply incredible following the game.

Alabama beat USF 17-3. Fans aren’t impressed with the Crimson Tide. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Nick Saban and Alabama struggle against USF.

Fans are dragging the seven-time national champion, calling for his retirement and simply enjoying the fact it looks like Alabama might have its worst team since Saban’s first season.

X, formerly known as Twitter, has been on fire with some absolutely scorching hot takes that are laugh-out-loud funny.

Enjoy some of the best reactions below.

It’s time for Nick Saban to retire. #RollTide pic.twitter.com/YsKJYaLhBJ — Message Board Geniuses (@BoardGeniuses) September 16, 2023

I still can’t believe Saban saw this and was like, yeah, that’s our guy. Dude has to retire before he ruins his legacy. https://t.co/qse6jcHKu6 — Drunk Aubie (@DrunkAubie) September 17, 2023

I can only hope. I hope they make saban retire https://t.co/TDiIwzGnY6 — Kevin Wilson (@kevinwilson1106) September 17, 2023

Checked all the way out. Go retire and enjoy life Coach Saban. You’ve done more than enough for us. It’s time.



pic.twitter.com/uMazaXI9CV — Mark (@MarkyMarkNChi) September 16, 2023

Nick Saban might retire at the end of this game omg — K. (@katieweavil) September 16, 2023

Y’all gone make Saban retire at this rate. — Big Harry (@KingHarry06) September 16, 2023

This BAMA team is doing its best to retire Saban right now I swear — N. (@Chosen1Nb) September 16, 2023

That mfer Nick Saban is EXHAUSTED lmaoooo 😭 pic.twitter.com/qg4dcsHjQS — Kurvy Smart (@26_SAVage_) September 16, 2023

What these QBs did to Saban is insane man pic.twitter.com/GbtfUjd9Ej — Christian Sykes (@ctsykes13) September 16, 2023

The USF game aged Nick Saban worse than a presidential term pic.twitter.com/dlAOezpLlO — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) September 17, 2023

Saban can’t wait for retirement



pic.twitter.com/CZju9RiDcK — Back2Back 704 Dawg ➐ (@FSFRecruits) September 17, 2023

What does the future hold for Saban?

Saban retirement rumors have been spreading like wildfire over the past several weeks. A close friend told OutKick they think the run is nearing an end, he’s doing a weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” and his comments after losing to Texas sounded like a man out the door.

The Alabama coach reacted to the retirement rumors earlier in the week and appeared to shrug them off.

Will Nick Saban retire? (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“When’s the first time you heard I was going to retire? That started about five years ago and I think it creates some advantages for some people. Whether it’s in recruiting or whatever it might be. I love what I’m doing. I’m focused on the challenge. I’ve always said I don’t want to ride the program down. I don’t want to do this if I can’t do it anymore. I feel great right now. I love it. We have a lot of challenges this season. I’m looking forward to it and we’re all in,” Saban told McAfee earlier in the week.

Notice what he didn’t say? He didn’t straight up say the rumors and speculation were false and he would NOT retire. He said a lot without actually saying anything at all.

Now, Alabama is coming off another terrible game, and the team’s QB situation is nothing short of disastrous. The reactions above are going to keep happening all season long if Saban and the Crimson Tide can’t get things figured out.

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide appear to be in big trouble. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but it definitely looks like Saban might be in for a VERY long season. People on X definitely won’t be shedding tears for him.