Nick Saban Makes Major Announcement On Pat McAfee’s Show, Might Be A Sign Of Future Plans

Alabama football coach Nick Saban is dipping his toes into the TV world in a huge way with “The Pat McAfee Show.”

The seven-time national champion joined McAfee live on his set in Tuscaloosa Friday to talk about discipline, preview his team, talk about the Crimson Tide’s QB situation but none of that was what really grabbed people’s interest and attention.

Saban and McAfee revealed the legendary coach will be a regular on the show the entire college football season.

Alabama coach Nick Saban will have a regular role on “The Pat McAfee Show.” (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“Every single Thursday, we will be getting the incredible opportunity of chatting with head coach of Alabam Nick Saban,” McAfee announced.

“It’s an honor and privilege for me. I appreciate the opportunity,” Saban said in response to the news being announced to a fired up crowd.

While a lot of football fans are probably fired up to see Saban and McAfee go at it weekly, I think there’s a bit more to read into this situation.

Nick Saban isn’t going to coach forever. That might be shocking news for Alabama fans, but it’s true. His incredible run will eventually come to an end.

Is TV the next chapter for the most-accomplished coach in college football history? Remember, there was a book that claimed he nearly left for ESPN after the 2013 season.

How much longer will Nick Saban coach? (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Saban reportedly considered joining ESPN years ago.

“When the season ended, Saban is said to have ’empowered Khan to reach out to ESPN with the message Saban was thinking about the next chapter in his career and considering whether media should be a part of that,” John Talty wrote.

The Alabama coach reportedly had “zeroed in” on possibly joining College GameDay. That was a decade ago, but it showed he has the TV itch.

Now, it’s 2023 and he has a regular role on “The Pat McAfee” show, which ESPN paid a fortune for to essentially license while McAfee still streams on YouTube.

Is this Saban getting a test run at what TV would be like? GameDay is on just once a week. He’s doing a weekly hit with Pat McAfee. It’s not exactly the same, but it could give Nick Saban the opportunity to find out how much he likes television compared to coaching.

Will Nick Saban take a TV job once he retires from coaching? (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Of course, there’s a chance Nick Saban just really likes Pat McAfee and wants to do his show for no other reason than that. I just don’t believe it’s that simple. The Alabama coach is an absurdly smart man. Everything he does has a purpose. For him to take time out of his busy schedule during the season to join McAfee tells me this might be a test run for his next move. Time will tell, but it definitely can’t be ruled out.