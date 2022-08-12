USC WR Jordan Addison Reveals How He Scored Carson Palmer’s Retired Number

Jordan Addison, perhaps the offseason’s most high-profile college football transfer, is getting star treatment in California.

Addison will wear Carson Palmer’s No. 3 when he takes the field for USC this fall – a number that had been retired since Palmer was selected No. 1 by the Cincinnati Bengals in 2003.

The reigning Biletnikoff winner transferred from Pittsburgh to USC in March after a monster season that included 100 receptions and 17 touchdowns.

Addison revealed in June that he was given permission to wear Palmer’s No. 3, and this week he explained how it all went down.

“I had got his number from Lincoln (Riley), he told me I had to check in with him to wear the number,” Addison said in a YouTube video posted by USC’s official account.

“So, he got us on the phone. We had a great conversation and he gave me his blessing on wearing the number. I really appreciate him and I’m going to show him why him giving me the number was the best decision.”

Addison, who wears the number because his favorite receiver is Calvin Ridley, said that he did some research on Palmer before making the call.

“I wanted to get some more information on what he did in college, because I seen what he did in the pros,” Addison added.

There are worse ways to spend a day than digging into some vintage Carson Palmer USC highlights!

Palmer threw for nearly 12,000 yards and 79 touchdowns over a legendary 5-year stint with the Trojans that ended with a Heisman Trophy in his senior season.

The Bengals took Palmer first overall in 2003 and he went on to play 15 seasons in the NFL, leading the league in passing touchdowns in 2005 and making three Pro Bowls.

After a little bit of studying, Addison made the call and eventually got Palmer’s blessing.

“That conversation went really well,” Addison said. “He told me he didn’t just want to give his number to anybody. He wanted to make sure I was the right fit character-wise. It really means a lot to be wearing the number that a Heisman Trophy winner wore when he played here.

“I feel like it’s going to bring a lot of luck to me and the university.”

The Trojans, led by first-year coach Lincoln Riley, open the season Sept. 3 against Rice.