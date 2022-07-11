Star Wideout Jordan Addison Is Reportedly Disappointed With USC’s Broken Promises

This offseason, USC landed prized Pittsburgh wide receiver and reigning Biletnikoff winner Jordan Addison in what was a reported agreement over a lucrative NIL deal to join Lincoln Riley’s Trojans.

According to a report from ON3’s Gerry Hamilton, the wideout is off to a shaky start with his new program.

Hamilton claims that Addison and USC are at odds based on the specifics of said NIL package that the school pledged to deliver during the recruitment process.

“Addison has been pissed in recent weeks because what he was promised hadn’t been followed through on,” Hamilton wrote.

No details have been released on what was included in the possible NIL package.

Amid speculation on where the receiver would land, Addison was considering transferring to Alabama or Georgia before picking USC.

Jordan Addison rocking the No. 3 at USC’s Salute to Troy. He says that the program brought the number out of retirement for him to wear as a Trojan. pic.twitter.com/7H9EL1xXc7 — Keely Eure (@keelyismyname) June 19, 2022

In his second season with Pittsburgh, the All-American recorded 100 catches for 1,593 receiving yards to become one of college football’s most distinguished players.

“I was looking for a great coach and a good football opportunity,” Addison said after pledging to leave Pitt for Southern California. “I’m still figuring myself out and what I want to, do and I feel like I have a great opportunity to do that where I’m at now.”

On the field, Addison looks forward to developing chemistry with former Oklahoma Sooners stud quarterback Caleb Williams, who entered the transfer portal on January 3rd before joining Riley’s rebuild project.

“A lot of people think like, you won a Biletnikoff, so how much can you get better?” Addison said regarding expectations for the upcoming season. “But they showed me that I got a lot of improvements to do within my game, how I need to get better and how to maximize my game.”

On Monday, Addison tweeted, “September 3rd.. stay focused 3,” highlighting the season debut for the new-look Trojans, concurrent with the buzz from Hamilton’s report.

September 3rd.. stay focused 3 🥷 — Jordan Addison (@Espn_Jordan) July 11, 2022

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela