Unvaccinated Yankees, Mets Barred From Playing Home Games In NYC

The same mandate keeping unvaccinated Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving off the court will keep unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players off the field.

MLB players are covered by the same private-sector employer mandate that is currently allowing Irving to be in the building unvaccinated, but preventing him from participating on the court — a private-sector mandate put in place by former Mayor Bill de Blasio’s administration in December, Daily News reports.

NETS FINED $50K FOR ALLOWING UNVAXXED KYRIE INTO LOCKER ROOM

A City Hall spokesperson told the outlet that the same mandate that is affecting Irving applies to the MLB players who play within the city and that the city would not be carving out individual exceptions.

Both teams play in New York City — Yankee Stadium, a ballpark located in The Bronx, and Citi Field, a ballpark located in Flushing Meadows–Corona Park — fall within this jurisdiction.

An aerial view of Citi Field during the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Sept. 11, 2021, in New York, New York. (Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images).

According to the NYC Health website: “Workers in New York City who perform in-person work or interact with the public in the course of business must show proof that they have received a COVID-19 vaccine. Businesses may not allow any unvaccinated workers to work at their workplace.”

Non-city residents — like players on away teams — are not subject to the mandate though, and neither are spectators.

WATCH: NETS’ KEVIN DURANT CALLS OUT ‘STUPID’ VAXX POLICY

NYC Mayor Eric Adams repealed the Key2NYC vaccine mandate covering indoor spaces — like gyms, dining and entertainment — on Mar. 7, allowing Irving to attend Barclays Center as a spectator.

But the city spokesperson told the Daily News that unless the mandate changes, unvaccinated members of the Mets and Yankees would not be eligible to play home games or road games in Toronto.

“We have to worry about the health of almost nine million people. No one is trying to hurt Kyrie Irving or a Yankees player,” the spokesperson said, per the Daily News.

More information on NYC’s workplace vaccination requirement can be read here.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner.

Signup for OutKick VIP by clicking here, and keep up with all OutKick’s latest betting info by clicking here and following OutKick Bets on Twitter.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free for up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

FanDuel Sportsbook is giving all new users an instant bonus of $150 when they sign up and place a bet during the 2022 men’s NCAA basketball tournament — bet $5 on any team during the tournament and you’ll automatically get $150 in site credit . New users can read more about this bonus and ock in this offer by clicking this link.