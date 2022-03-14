WATCH: Nets’ Kevin Durant Calls Out ‘Stupid’ Vaxx Policy, NYC Mayor Eric Adams

Videos by OutKick

Kevin Durant can’t even make sense out of New York City’s unwillingness to let the unvaccinated Kyrie Irving play.

Seen courtside at Barclays all weekend, but unable to play games, has lit a fire underneath the NBA community as New York City Mayor Eric Adams keeps Kyrie sidelined due to a restriction imposed on private-sector workers.

Footage of Kyrie also made the rounds on Sunday morning for the Nets’ matchup against the New York Knicks.

Here’s Kyrie Irving courtside for today’s NBA game in New York City. He’s eligible to watch the game as a fan, but not play under NYC covid rules. pic.twitter.com/KRPXi8PUbY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 13, 2022

Irving has been granted every freedom available inside of Barclays Center, minus the ability to play for his team.

Brooklyn teammate Kevin Durant was noticeably fed up with the faulty standard in the postgame media session.

Durant called out the lack of sense in the city’s restriction.

🎥 Kevin Durant sounds off on NYC Mayor Eric Adams and the vaccine mandate pic.twitter.com/WNIEwJDfDv — New York Post (@nypost) March 13, 2022

“It’s ridiculous, I don’t understand it at all,” Durant said. “They lifted all of that in the arena, right? I don’t get it.”

“It just feels like at this point now, somebody’s trying to make a statement or point to flex their authority,” he added.

The 12-time All-Star zeroed in on the New York City mayor.

“Everybody out here looking for attention, and that’s what I feel that the mayor wants right now. Some attention. But he’ll figure out soon, he better.

“Are they fearing our safety? I don’t get it. We’re all confused, pretty much everybody in the world is confused at this point.

“Early on in the season people didn’t understand what was going on but now it’s just stupid. So hopefully Eric, dude, you gotta figure this out.”

