Unshackled Oregon Murderer Flees Court On Foot In Heart-Pounding Video

Larry Bird famously knew you miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, and it appears Oregon murderer Edi Villalobos is a Larry Legend fan.

Thanks to a dumb Oregon law, Villalobos was brought before a jury late last month unshackled, and promptly used this golden opportunity to make a beeline for freedom.

Security footage from a Washington County Courthouse shows Villalobos make a run for it seconds after entering the room, and the video is as harrowing as it is hilarious.

Buckle up and settle in. By the end of these three minutes, you may just find yourself rooting for ‘ol Edi.

Edi Vallalobos, Oregon murderer, gives police a run for their money

Amazing. What a rush. What a thrill.

Villalobos, 28, was charged in the 2021 slaying of 33-year-old Artemio Guzman-Olvera and was unshackled because Oregon state law doesn’t want the jury tainted when you’re in front of them.

How dumb is that? I feel like if you’re a juror, you sort of expect to see people tied up, right? It’s part of the ‘Being a Juror’ package.

Anyway, dumb west coast rules gave Edi one final chance at freedom, and our man took it. He starts his escape with the tried-and-true fake sit-down followed by the quick peak at the door and then BAM, he’s out!

He takes off like a damn rocket ship and he’s already halfway down the hall before the two security guards knew what hit them.

Edi Villalobos makes his great escape in Oregon court room.

After that it’s on like Donkey Kong, and Edi makes all the right moves. Perfectly executes every turn, every corner, every door. Wastes no times along the way.

And then, three minutes into his escape, he vanishes to the street, never to be seen again.

Just kidding! He was found two hours later hiding in an empty apartment under a blanket.

Bit of a dud ending to an all-time great escape movie, but you can’t say the effort wasn’t there from Edi.

And hey, his trial is set to restart this month, so there’s a good chance he’ll once again be freed from his shackles.

Can’t wait to see what tweaks he makes.