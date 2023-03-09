Walmart Fleeing Portland Shows What Democrat-Run Cities Really Produce: Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

All Walmart stores in the liberal hellhole of Portland are closing permanently thanks in part to out-of-control shoplifting.

Yep, the last two holdout Walmart stores in the ANTIFA stronghold of Portland are closing their doors, which means that city will have zero Walmart locations.

The company says this is due to “poor financial showing” but just a few months back their CEO sang a different tune, saying that theft will force stores to push prices higher or close altogether if something isn’t done to control the massive theft issue.

And guess what, boom. It happened.

Nearly 600 employees in Portland and the surrounding area will now be jobless all because thugs in this country — and particularly in Dem-run hellscapes like Portland — know they can steal and steal and take and take and face little to NO consequences.

They’ve been trained to believe taking things that you didn’t pay for or that don’t belong to you is a form of justice or reparation.

So it’s no damn wonder how we got here.

And if Walmart, one of the largest corporations in the world, is feeling the sting of mass theft, can you imagine what smaller stores, businesses and convenience stores go through when crap like this happens day in and day out.

And it’s not just the material loss. Shoppers who are there to actually obey the civil code and BUY their items are scared crapless to go into these stores for fear they’ll get caught up in the mayhem or even catch a damn elbow or worse.

And do you think any of the people involved in this ratchet melee get charged or punished. I’m gonna go with NO.

Democrats Have To Answer For Walmart-Portland Mess

Democrats have had to answer, somewhat, for violent crime. Like ole Bettlejuice bug in Chicago, but by and large no Democrat politicians have had to answer for retail theft and crime.

But Democrats will never acknowledge shoplifting as a crime and why? Because they can’t blame guns or climate change or any of their usual BS scapegoats, they can only blame themselves and their thug ass constituents.

It’s a crying shame people can’t even go to a damn Walmart to save a little money and shop for less. Ya know when I was growing up the worst thing you’d see at Walmart was maybe a butt crack or an exposed beer gut, but this is a whole new can of worms.

And now that Target has gone all woke ass with chest binders and BLM paraphernalia, well I guess we’ll all just have to use instacart or uber eats and live on a prayer.

I don’t recognize my country anymore, I really don’t.

Those are my Final Thoughts.

