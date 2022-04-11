‘Unlistenable’: Boomer Esiason Weighs In On MLB On AppleTV+ Debut

The results are in and outside the last remaining Katie Nolan lifers who will forever stand up for their dear Katie, the debut of the Friday night doubleheader on AppleTV+ was an unmitigated disaster, according to the critics. Don’t just take OutKick media critic and columnist Bobby Burack’s word for it.

Listen to what fellow blue checkmarks like Boomer Esiason is openly saying about the product AppleTV+ put in the booth.

“It was, dare I say, unlistenable. I don’t know how else to say it?” Boomer Esiason said of the MLB on AppleTV+ debut.

Even 2022 Woke All-Star Challenge Champion Keith Olbermann gave the operation a C- grade. Always one to complain about something, Olbermann found the broadcasting booth to be a mess, but he did see potential in play-by-play guy Stephen Nelson.

“It’s new and it’s going to be improved and sometimes when things first start you’re like ‘Oh my god, they gotta fix this,'” Esiason said of the Friday night MLB performance. “Certain things get worse. I don’t know if this can get any worse.”

There’s always next week.

The Friday night doubleheader this week takes place on Jackie Robinson Day and will mark the 75th anniversary of Robinson’s MLB debut. AppleTV+ will be in in Chicago for Rays-White Sox followed by Reds-Dodgers at Dodger Stadium.

