United Nations Pushes For Americans To Stop Eating Meat Because Of Climate Change

Next week the United Nations will reveal their “global food systems” road map that will instruct nations that consume a lot of meat to cut back due to climate change concerns.

No, this is not a conspiracy theory.

This is legitimately happening as anyone who has been paying attention to the growing encroachment by the U.N., World Health Organization and World Economic Forum has been warning you about.

First it was your cars, then it was your stoves and now they’re coming for your stomach. The powers-that-be are not playing around – they’re literally telling us their plan!

The U.N.’s Food & Agriculture Organization (FAO) will publish its guidance during next week’s COP28 climate summit in Dubai. The goal is simple – to limit the amount of food you eat as well as severely weaken America’s agriculture industry all in the name of climate change.

“We already have solutions to tackle climate change, and many of these solutions, whether it is agroforestry, restoration of soils, sustainable livestock, or fisheries management, have multiple benefits as they can also support the sustainable use of biodiversity, as well as help with food security – multiple benefits from the same solutions that only agriculture and food systems offer,” FAO Climate Change board member Kaveh Zehadi said.

By consuming less meat, that means less animals will be available to release methane gas as you – the medium-rare steak eater is slowly pushed towards a plant and bugs (yes, actual insects) diet.

UNITED NATIONS COMING FOR YOUR BURGERS

If it wasn’t clear enough that this has hardly anything to do with actual climate change and more about power and authority, just look at who the Director of the the U.N. Food & Agriculture is. His name is Qu Dongyu, and he is a member of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) who has faced repeated criticism from other U.N. nations for using his title to advance Beijing’s interests. Dongyu’s China by the way is the world’s largest greenhouse gas polluter in the world – yet his agency is saying it’s the western nations like the United States that are the problem.

Although the UN proposal is not mandated, you can be sure that some sort of meat changes will be coming to a city or state near you soon.

How do we know this?

Because it’s already happening.

In his greenhouse gas Reduction Act Plan, President Biden announced that he wants to cut greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% by 2030. His ‘green policies’ are already doing that by mandating what farmers and companies are able to do.

It wasn’t a coincidence when New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced that New Yorkers would have to begin reducing the amount of meat they eat in order to curb methane and greenhouse emissions. That just doesn’t get said by the NYC Mayor of all people out of nowhere.

What we put on our plate doesn't just affect us. We now know food is the third largest source of emissions in New York City, so what we eat is impacting our entire planet.



That's why today I'm announcing that by 2030, the City will reduce our food-related emissions by 33%. pic.twitter.com/WABpOw3BJO — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) April 17, 2023

Just as many American’s have loss faith in the World Health Organization, so too are they in the United Nations. Afterall, this is the same United Nations that has had the Taliban-led Afghanistan as one of the members of its Human Rights Council and Iran as one of the Commission members for Women’s Rights. Not exactly something to be proud about.

Start saving up your steaks in your basement steaks everyone because it’s only a matter of time until more regulations are coming your way.

Let’s just hope these globalist geniuses don’t follow through on blocking the sun first though.