Ultimate Cringe: Someone Got LeBron James’ FACE Shaved Into Their Hair

Videos by OutKick

A clearly normal and not weird at all Lakers fan decided to get LeBron James’ face shaved into his hair.

Yes, the unnamed Lakers fan apparently decided to skip getting “LA” or “Lakers” or even dying his hair gold and purple to show his team loyalty. Instead, he decided to go ultimate cringe by getting LeBron’s face on his head.

A Lakers fan got LeBron James face shaved into his hair. (Instagram: newstyle84)

I guess getting LeBron’s #6 wasn’t good enough.

Instead, this guy went full Shroud of Jesus on us walking around trying to use his hair as LeBron’s Apple FaceID.

The video of the guy’s new look has gone viral and has been dubbed “LeHaircut” in a stunningly naive proudness that I don’t quite understand.

LeHaircut? No, no my friend… you are now known as LeLoser.

LeBron James and the Lakers are in a heated playoff battle against Steph Curry and the Warriors. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

LEBRON JAMES IS THE NBA’S ALL-TIME LEADING SCORER

And can we please talk about lack of self-awareness?

Imagine taking a photo of LEBRON JAMES’ FACE ON YOUR HEAD and sending it to your group chat being like “Yo! Look what I did!” as if it’s something worth bragging about. Heck, if I was in that chat I would have removed him and put him on temporary probation for being an idiot.

It’s not like it’s even a Nike sign, which would have been weird, but at least tolerable. You literally have the dude’s face. What kind of places do you hang out at where that’s going to be well received?

Here in New York City we all love Aaron Judge. If I walked up to a bar with Judge’s face shaved into my hair the bouncer probably wouldn’t even let me in for my own safety.

I mean shouts to the barber for doing a sick job. It’s just a shame that it’s of LeBron James.