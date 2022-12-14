‘Conspiracy’: Charles Barkley Torches The Lakers

Charles Barkley is sick and tired of hearing about the terrible Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers are 11-16, and dropped the team’s latest game Tuesday night to the Boston Celtics. Yet, LeBron James and company are covered in the news like true contenders.

Barkley has had enough of it, and he made that crystal clear Tuesday night.

LeBron James and the Lakers are having a terrible season. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

“The Lakers stink. They all forcing us to show them all the time like they gonna be good, the NBA. It’s a conspiracy, and then we got all these clowns on TV that have to talk about them every day. It’s a conspiracy. We have to talk about the Lakers. The Lakers are awful … For some reason, these morning talk shows and us, we have to show the Lakers all the time. The Lakers stink,” Barkley said during halftime of the Lakers/Celtics game.

"The Lakers stink. [The NBA] forcing us to show them all the time like they're going to be good. There's a conspiracy."



Does Charles Barkley have a point?

It’s hard to argue with Charles Barkley’s logic. The Lakers are a horrible team that is five games under .500. The Lakers aren’t even close to sniffing being competitive.

Yet, due to the brand and the fact LeBron James is on the team, you’d think the Lakers were a top three team with the amount of coverage the franchise receives.

Not true. Not true at all. The Lakers are atrocious.

Charles Barkley ripped the amount of coverage the Lakers get. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Over the last five games, LeBron James and company are an abysmal 1-4. However, you’d never know it by how much coverage the Lakers get. you wouldn’t know it at all.

Charles Barkley, as he usually is, hit the nail right on the head. As he pointed out, does anyone talk about the Washington Wizards – the east comp for the Lakers – at all? Of course not.

The Lakers and LeBron James are 11-16. Charles Barkley ripped the amount of coverage given to the team. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Unless the Lakers actually make a run and get in position to compete for a title, the media should stop pretending like the franchise is elite. It’s not and everyone with eyes knows it.