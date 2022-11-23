Michael Jordan Has Ghosted Charles Barkley For A Decade Over Pretty Tame Comments

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan had a famous falling out back in the day, and Barkley still thinks about it.

Speaking to Tom Brady on the ‘Let’s Go!’ podcast this week, the TNT analyst said his breakup with MJ over comments he made on TV was the biggest regret of his media career.

“I think probably, me and Michael were best friends … that’s probably the most prominent thing,” Barkley said, adding that the two haven’t spoken in a decade.

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan are no longer buddies. (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)

Charles Barkley offended Michael Jordan

Barkley and Jordan were must-see TV during the NBA’s peak back in the 1990s, and the two were close friends off the court.

Barkley has become arguably even more popular post-playing career as an analyst for TNT, while Jordan tries to avoid the spotlight as much as possible.

Apparently, Barkley’s enormous platform is what led to the ultimate downfall.

“Michael Jordan, losing his friendship was probably the most prominent thing that’s happened to me,” he continued. “But I was being honest about what I thought. I said, ‘Listen, the toughest thing about Michael, he’s got to put better people around him.’

“Because the toughest thing, when you’re famous, they’re on your private jet, you’re buying all the drinks, you’re buying all the dinners. Very few people are gonna be honest with you. And I try to surround myself with people like, hey, if I’m screwing up, please tell me.”

Those comments – which, frankly, are pretty tame for Charles Barkley – apparently didn’t sit well with Jordan.

“Michael got offended … and we haven’t spoken in probably almost 10 years.”

Chin up, Chuck! I’m sure your new 10-year, $100+ million contract with TNT will help you get some sleep at night.