It’s Official, Larsa Pippen Is Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus

I ain’t sayin’ she’s a gold digger, but Larsa Pippen ain’t messin’ with no broke heir to the Michael Jordan empire.

Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife Larsa, via her team, is confirming to TMZ that she’s officially in a romantic relationship with Marcus Jordan, 31, who has been spending quality time with Ms. Pippen, 48, who has four children with MJ’s former teammate, who happens to hate Jordan.

According to TMZ’s sources, the Larsa-Marcus relationship “turned romantic” over the last month and now the two are now in a courting situation where they spend days at the beach and nights at the Miami clubs blowing through basketball fortunes.

Larsa Pippen, 48, and Marcus Jordan, 31, are rumored to be dating, but Scottie’s ex-wife continues to say they’re just friends. / Photo credit: MEGA

Sunday, the couple enjoyed a Miami Beach date where MJ (Marcus) made sure to wear the Jordan brand while on his date with Larsa.

You’re damn right this one is wild considering Larsa was married to Scottie for 23 years. The former couple tied the knot in the summer of 1997 before the Bulls embarked on their final NBA title run that was turned into “The Last Dance” documentary where Scottie Pippen didn’t hold back on his hatred for Michael Jordan.

Pippen quickly countered the documentary series with a book airing his grievances. In an interview with GQ where he was promoting the book, Jordan’s running mate gave a cliff notes version of his beef for the GOAT.

“Even in the second episode, which focused for a while on my difficult upbringing and unlikely path to the NBA, the narrative returned to MJ and his determination to win. I was nothing more than a prop. His ‘best teammate of all time,’ he called me. He couldn’t have been more condescending if he tried,” Scottie said.

Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus, enjoys himself with Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife, Larsa, on Miami Beach. / Photo credit: MEGA

“On second thought, I could believe my eyes. I spent a lot of time around the man. I knew what made him tick. How naïve I was to expect anything else.

“Each episode was the same: Michael on a pedestal, his teammates secondary, smaller, the message no different from when he referred to us back then as his “supporting cast.” From one season to the next, we received little or no credit whenever we won but the bulk of the criticism when we lost. Michael could shoot 6 for 24 from the field, commit 5 turnovers, and he was still, in the minds of the adoring press and public, the Errorless Jordan.”

Now his ex-wife is sleeping (hey, her sources are calling this a romantic relationship) with MJ’s son, who calls himself an entrepreneur on Instagarm.

What an absolutely brutal moment in life for Scottie Pippen.