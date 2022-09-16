UFOs Spotted In The Sky Over Ukraine: REPORT

UFOs are reportedly zipping around the sky over Ukraine.

The Ukrainians are currently engaged in a bloody and brutal war with the Russians, and unknown things in the sky have started to gin up some serious interest.

Are UFOs flying over Ukraine? (Credit: Getty Images)

LiveScience.com reported the following on the situation unfolding over Ukraine.

Published to the preprint database arXiv, the report — which has not yet been peer-reviewed — describes recent steps that Ukrainian astronomers have taken to monitor fast-moving, low-visibility objects in the daytime sky over Kyiv and the surrounding villages. Using specially calibrated cameras at two weather stations in Kyiv and Vinarivka, a village about 75 miles (120 kilometers) to the south, astronomers observed dozens of objects “that cannot scientifically be identified as known natural phenomena,” the report said.

Now, I know everyone wants to jump to the UFO conclusion here, but I would seriously suggest tapping the brakes on that idea.

Is there a better possible explanation?

Let’s remember there’s a war currently going on in Ukraine. You know what is a very common feature of modern warfare?

Drones. Drones and other aircraft used to gather intelligence. Lots of UFO sightings in the southwestern part of America can be tied to aircraft testing by the United States government.

I’m much more inclined to believe these unknown sightings are drones or other observation/intel aircraft than they are aliens.

Are drones being mistaken for UFOs? (Photo by Isaac Brekken/Getty Images)

Seriously, what do we think is more likely: aliens over the sky of Kyiv or Russian or Ukrainian assets flying around? If you think it’s anything other than the latter, you’re letting your imagination run away on you.

Could it be little aliens in the sky? Sure, but I’m not sold on it at all. Not one bit. Crazy stuff happens in war. That’s a fact, and unknown aircraft hardly proves aliens are among us.

Ukraine continues to fight Russia. (Photo Laurent Van der Stockt pour Le Monde/Getty Images)

Am I wrong? Am I correct? Let us know in the comments below.