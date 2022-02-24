UPDATES: Russia Attacks Ukraine As Putin OK’s ‘Specialized Military Operation’

Videos by OutKick

Russian President Vladimir Putin officially ordered his country’s invasion of Ukraine late Wednesday after greenlighting a “specialized military operation.”

Tension has escalated the past few days as Russian troops inched toward the border with Ukraine, and Putin’s recognition of the independence of two Ukrainian regions set the stage for Wednesday night’s military action.

“We decided to launch a special military action aimed at demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine,” Putin announced.

During a CNN broadcast aired from the capital city of Kyiv, explosions were heard pounding in the background while the anchor winced at the sound of the Russian military.

CNN Live shot interrupted by explosions in Kyiv.

Matthew CHance hears rumblings and has never experienced that in Kyiv.

Puts on body armor. pic.twitter.com/GY0gdSSvba — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) February 24, 2022

Russia’s forces were also reportedly arriving in cities such as Kramatorsk and Odessa.

US official tells me: Right now we are seeing the pre assault fires. Expect this to go on for a few hours. Land attack to follow with ALL of the full forces Putin has arrayed. Explosions heard in Kiev, Odessa, Mariupol. “It’s begun.” — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) February 24, 2022

U.S. President Joe Biden released a statement on Russia’s operation.

“I’ll be monitoring the situation from White House this evening & get regular updates from my national security team,” Biden said. “Tomorrow, I’ll meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning… We’ll coordinate with our NATO allies.”

A Ukrainian ambassador delivered a fiery message to his Russian counterpart during a U.N. assembly that took place after Putin’s declaration for war.

Daylight now emerging in #Ukraine, amid increasing reports of rocket & missile strikes.



With the sun up, the risk of #Russia ground maneuvers is acute. Troops already, allegedly, in #Odessa & #Kyiv airport. — Charles Lister (@Charles_Lister) February 24, 2022

“Relinquish your duties as the chair. Call Putin, call Lavrov, to stop aggression… There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell … ” yelled the Ukrainian ambassador.

BREAKING: Biden responds to Russia's 'unprovoked' and 'unjustified' attack on Ukraine https://t.co/SbnvmTrdXU — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 24, 2022

For four years the American media peddled the lie Donald Trump was colluding with Russia. Now barely over a year after he’s out of office, Vladimir Putin embarks on the biggest invasion in Europe in four generations. Everyone who told you Biden was safer than Trump lied to you. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

Trump just called in to @IngrahamAngle to reiterate what he told us on @clayandbuck yesterday, Putin was afraid to make a move with Trump in office, immediately attacked Biden as soon as he got the chance. pic.twitter.com/Q3YSjlVchs — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) February 24, 2022

