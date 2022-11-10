UFC Star Cain Velasquez Granted Bail

Former WWE and UFC Star Cain Velasquez was granted bail Tuesday and required to wear a GPS tracking monitor as he awaits trial for an attempted murder case.

Velasquez was tangled in the criminal offense after targeting and firing a gun at a man in South Santa Jose, which left one person with non-life-threatening injuries.

FORMER UFC CHAMP CAIN VELASQUEZ ARRESTED FOR ATTEMPTED MURDER

He was arrested on Feb. 28. He is now facing an attempted murder charge and multiple gun-related charges.

The investigation looking into Cain’s offense added a different layer to the story. The man Velasquez had been targeting at the time was suspected of abusing a minor, which was revealed to be a 4-year-old female relative of Velasquez. Santa Clara Sheriff’s County arrested the man responsible for the lewd act, Harry Eugene Goularte, 43.

Velasquez located Goularte and shot at his vehicle, harming Goularte’s father, who was a passenger and suffered the non-life-threatening injuries.

After being denied bail three times, Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Arthur Bocanegra set bail at $1 million for Velasquez and delivered a sympathetic message in his decision — first reported by MMA Junkie.

“Mr. Velasquez, I would not release you if I was not convinced that upon a release at this time, eight months later, that you would be a danger to Harry Goularte primarily, Patricia Goularte or Paul Bender,” Bocanegra said.

“If you are as devoted a husband and father, I’m confident and have to believe you will not jeopardize anything that would take you away from your son, your daughter, your family. I hope you don’t prove me wrong.”

FORMER UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMP CAIN VELASQUEZ DENIED BAIL AGAIN

Velasquez’s tracking monitor will not allow him to go within 300 feet of Goularte as they await trial. The ex-fighter has been detained for the past eight months.