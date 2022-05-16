Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Cain Velasquez Denied Bail Again

Former UFC Heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez has been denied bail for the second time after going on a manhunt to kill a suspected child molester.

On February 28, Velasquez was arrested and booked on an attempted murder charge after chasing down and firing at a vehicle that the former pro fighter believed contained a sexual predator that molested his 4-year-old son.

Judge Shelyna Brown made the ruling after a court hearing in Santa Clara, California on Monday, denying Velasquez bail yet again.

UFC legend Cain Velasquez was just denied bail again … after the man he's accused of shooting back in February claimed he suffered serious injuries in the alleged attack. https://t.co/NWYCAXATUV — TMZ (@TMZ) May 16, 2022

“This was such a reckless disregard for human life,” Brown said during the hearing. “In this case it is not just Mr. Goularte and his family. It is every single citizen who was in danger of being shot or rammed with the vehicle at the time of this seven-mile chase.”

“So this court is not thinking of not only of Mr. Goularte and his family, but this court is considering every single citizen in Santa Clara county who was in proximity to this alleged incident,” she added.

Velasquez was arrested and charged with “one count of attempted murder, one count of shooting at a motor vehicle or aircraft, three counts of assault with a firearm, three counts of assault with a deadly weapon, one count of willfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and one count of carrying a loaded firearm with intent to commit a felony,” as relayed by SBMMA.

One victim that was hurt as a result of Velasquez’s shooting was 64-year-old Paul Bender, who claims he fears for his life after Velasquez’s brand of vigilantism.

“Good morning, your honor. My name is Paul Bender. I am the person who was driving the truck and the person shot by Cain Velasquez (on) February 28th, 2022,” Bender noted. “We were simply following a court order to get a GPS monitoring device for Harry when Cain Velasquez started following us. He shot at us and chased us at speeds over a hundred miles an hour. When we came to a stop near a school, Cain Velasquez shot at us again, severing my brachial artery and nerve. I have lost the use of three fingers and can no longer work because I could not pass my (Department of Transportation) physical. Without the use of my right hand, we do not know if this loss is permanent.”

Bender added, “Cain Velasquez has no respect for human life. He could’ve easily shot the family in the car next to us, innocent pedestrians, or even young children. Cain Velasquez does not care who sees him do this. He does not care about the rule of law and has no respect for our judicial system. If given the opportunity, I believe he will try to finish what he started. I am fearful for my life, as well as for the lives of my family. No amount of bail or GPS monitor will stop Cain Velasquez. Respectfully, your honor, I ask that you please help keep my family safe and our community safe from Cain Velasquez and deny his request for bail.”