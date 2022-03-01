Former UFC Champ Cain Velasquez Arrested For Attempted Murder

Videos by OutKick

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez was arrested Monday on charges of attempted first-degree murder in San Jose, California.

While the details of the arrest are not known at this time, law enforcement told TMZ Sports the former fighter was involved in a shooting in San Jose at around 3 p.m. near a local high school.

The outlet reports that the UFC legend is said to be involved in an incident where one person was shot and another was arrested, but nothing further has been released at this time.

Former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez attends a WWE news conference at T-Mobile Arena on October 11, 2019, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images).

TMZ Sports reports that on Tuesday, law enforcement released Velasquez’s mug shot and confirmed the former fighter was the suspect arrested in Monday’s alleged shooting incident in San Jose.

“The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation at this time,” authorities said.

Courtesy of Santa Clara County Inmate Records.

Santa County records show Velasquez is being held without bail for now and has his next court appearance on Wednesday at 12 p.m.

