UFC Fighter Shoots Shot With Interviewer By Asking Most NSFW Question Of All Time

Videos by OutKick

Look, there’s no way to put any of what you’re about to read delicately, so I apologize in advance. Just remember, don’t blame me — blame UFC fighter Tom Aspinall.

And now we go.

Aspinall, who made news recently for taking an absolute blowtorch to heavyweight champ Jon Jones, attempted to build on that momentum with well-known influencer/interviewer Nina Drama.

Drama, for those who don’t know — and I didn’t until about five minutes ago — is known for throwing out crazy and wild questions during her interviews. It’s sort of her shtick, as you’ll see.

Anyway, Aspinall decided to turn the tables on her yesterday during a little sit-down and shoot his shot at the same time. Two birds, one stone!

This was the craziest question any UFC fighter has ever asked me LOL.



Full interview with Tom Aspinall on my YT channel: NinaDrama pic.twitter.com/AFlx5NU0ma — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) November 17, 2023

UFC star Tom Aspinall leaves nothing to imagination

Howdy doo! Such a bold move, and here’s the kicker … Nina here is apparently with the cameraman! Unreal move by Tom, but he’s also a UFC fighter so if anyone can get away with it, it’s him.

Also, let’s just go ahead and ask it and move on … fingered? Really? Feel like that was such a weird route to take, but I guess it is what it is. I’m not here to judge, just to report the news and let you, the people, make your own call.

There. I said the word once and won’t again. Feel like I had to at least address it somehow.

Anyway, moving on …

Remember when I said asking wild questions during her interviews was sort of Nina’s thing? Earlier in the interview, she fired off this bad boy to one Tom Aprinall:

Nina asking Tom about no-nut november pic.twitter.com/Fe9rh84AhX — sportsvids99 (@sportsvids991) November 18, 2023

“What day is it? I failed already.”

Don’t forget, Aspinall is the same cat who told the world last spring that he spent most of his time rehabbing last year by watching pornhub. Obviously, this guy is big into sex. No two ways about it.

Anyway, the above line was a good one. Funny stuff. Not as good as this classic, but not bad. Take it away, Cosmo!