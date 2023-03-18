UFC Heavyweight Says He ‘Completed Pornhub’ While He Recovered From Injury

Videos by OutKick

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall suffered his first loss in the UFC last summer during the UFC Fight Night 208 main event in London against Curtis Blaydes. The fight ended after just 15 seconds when he went down with a knee injury.

Aspinall has been out of action ever since he suffered the fight ending injury. He had surgery in August to repair a torn MCL, a torn meniscus, and some damage to his ACL.

Tom Aspinall of England gets injured in the first round of his Heavyweight bout against Curtis Blaydes (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

During an appearance on The MMA Hour this week, Aspinall revealed how he spent most of his time before he was able to resume his training. A lot of porn was involved.

He said, “Last time we spoke, actually like, like in an interview like this, I think, it was pretty close after the injury. Close to surgery.”

“I was basically sat down, I was on like Pornhub every day,” he continued. “I got to the point where I completed it.”

He then joked about completing the site, “I think I might be the only person to ever complete Pornhub. I don’t know, there might be a few of us there. I’m definitely one of them”

Awful … Tom Aspinall suffers a knee injury just seconds into the main event #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/C9KiF8WjE6 — 𝗧𝗥𝗢𝗬 𝗛𝗨𝗚𝗛𝗘𝗦 (@TommySledge) July 23, 2022

If Aspinall Comes Back Better Than Ever Expect Other Fighters To Add This To Their Recovery Plan

Aspinall had the surgery, made it through the porn addiction, and is back training for his next fight. Whenever and whoever that’s against.

Prior to the kick against Blaydes that ended the fight and led to surgery he had won five straight fights in the UFC. He was starting to make some noise in the heavyweight division.

The fight before his unfortunate loss due to injury, Aspinall had submitted Alexander Volkov via an armbar in the first-round.

He said during the appearance that he’d love to step into the octagon to face the current heavyweight champion Jon Jones, but acknowledged that he’ll have to work his way back into contention first.

It’s good to know you can complete Pornhub and still work yourself into great shape. Aspinall has done just that. He looks ready for action. Watch out for that right-hand, its had a few extra reps since his last fight.