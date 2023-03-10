UFC Legend Alleges LeBron James Is On PEDs, Offers No Proof: ‘We Have The Same Drug Guy’

Videos by OutKick

UFC legend Chael Sonnen claims LeBron James is on performance enhancing drugs.

Sonnen made a name for himself crushing skulls in the octagon and is certainly very well-aware of what PEDs are capable of. He tested positive for PEDs during his fighting career, according to Bleacher Report.

However, without really offering any proof, Sonnen claimed on “Flagrant” with Andrew Schultz that the four-time NBA champion James is on PEDs and they share the same drug guy.

Chael Sonnen says LeBron James is on PEDs.

Chael Sonnen levies PED charge against LeBron James.

“If the world understood what LeBron did, like other basketball players will hear what LeBron does and go, ‘Oh, but that doesn’t matter.’ Right, it’s like a baseball player. You’re hitting the stick … It doesn’t matter. No, if you knew what these performance enhancers did, then you would know why it does matter … We have the same drug guy. I know exactly what he’s doing,” the legendary UFC fighter claimed on the “Flagrant” podcast.

Chael Sonnen accuses LeBron James of taking PEDs.

When pressed for details, Sonnen said he wasn’t going to get into specifics, but did add, “EPO matters, it’s the reason LeBron takes it. It matters. EPO increases your red blood cells, which gives you endurance so you can play all game long. You can shoot in the fourth quarter just like you shot in the first quarter … It’s the king of performance enhancers … EPO is king.”

You can watch his full comments below.

Chael Sonnen claims Lebron James takes PEDs. “We have the same drug guy, I know exactly what he takes”.



( via Flagrant 2 podcast) pic.twitter.com/EDnCHatxhX — Jo (@MavsStan41) March 8, 2023

This is a very serious claim from Sonnen.

EPO – Erythropoietin – “is a type of blood doping that can help improve an athlete’s endurance,” according to the Australian Academy of Science.

It’s also banned for use by NBA players, according to Fansided. So, not only is Sonnen accusing LeBron James of juicing, he’s specifically saying LeBron takes a banned substance.

That’s a very serious claim Sonnen made, backed up only by insisting that he and LeBron share the same drug guy. If you’re going to publicly accuse someone of taking a drug that could derail their career, you better back it up with a bit more.

Chael Sonnen accuses LeBron James of taking PEDs. He said they share the same drug guy, but offered no further proof.

I’ve reached out to Sonnen and LeBron James’ agency for comment. If either gets back to me, I will update everyone accordingly. For now, it’s been silent on all fronts.