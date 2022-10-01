UCLA football has an attendance problem. The Bruins entered the weekend at 4-0 and hosted the No. 15-ranked Washington Huskies on Friday night.

Nobody was there.

Now, to give UCLA fans some credit:

It was the biggest crowd of the season so far. The game was played on a Friday night in Los Angeles. The Rose Bowl is nowhere near campus, tailgating is difficult, and getting there as a student could not be less convenient.

However, for the first time all season, school was in session. UCLA is on the quarter system, so it gets the academic calendar started later in September than most other colleges around the country.

And, again, IT WAS A TOP-15 OPPONENT!

After drawing an extremely small crowd against Bowling Green in Week 1, and an equally as terrible crowd during move-in week, there was no excuse. Fans should have been there on Friday.

But they weren’t. It was nowhere close to sold out.

I gotta nephew on UW & UCLA to support. pic.twitter.com/clIff0uqkh — #1stSGT💎XRP Army (@PepperPlanta) October 1, 2022

The Big 10 is paying how much for this turnout?



Any UCLA alums like football or nah? pic.twitter.com/EW04bgWjDp — Keegan (@keegan_tweets) October 1, 2022

The crowd before kickoff was better than in weeks prior, but still embarrassing.

Welcome to @RoseBowlStadium in Pasadena, CA. Home of @UCLAFootball & site of tonight’s matchup vs @UW_Football. Two 4-0 teams in prime time & during the 100th session of college football played at Rose Bowl Stadium. Kickoff is just a couple minutes away #GoBruins pic.twitter.com/6brGIKTTGq — CFBcampustour (@CFBcampustour) October 1, 2022

For those who did show up, they were treated to one of the weirdest college football moments of the season. Washington’s kicker straight-up tried to slide tackle a UCLA return man as if he was playing soccer, not football.

Credit the Washington kicker for channeling his inner @EASPORTSFIFA pic.twitter.com/bTJ1Bgqd0O — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) October 1, 2022

It’s unfortunate that no one was there to see it. Especially considering that UCLA jumped out to an early lead. The Bruins could have used some fans to help bring them home, but they weren’t there.

Another week, another humiliating crowd for one of the “premier,” “blue blood” programs in the Pac-12. Well, soon to be Big Ten. Pathetic.