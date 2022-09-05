UCLA’s crowd for the opener against Bowling Green was embarrassingly low.

The Bruins blew out the Falcons 45-17 to get the season rolling, but they didn’t do it with a ton of people in the stands of the Rose Bowl.

Los Angeles Times reporter Ben Bolch reported the crowd of 27,143 fans was an all-time attendance low.

New record low attendance at Rose Bowl: 27,143. — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) September 3, 2022

To make matters even worse, the visuals of the Rose Bowl sitting practically empty for the start of the season are downright humiliating.

If you’re a fan of the Bruins and it doesn’t make you upset, something is wrong with you. There are big high school games in parts of the country that draw more fans.

That’s got to include 20,000 season ticket holders who didn’t show up pic.twitter.com/eanX50ji1v — Ed Espinoza (@EdEspinoza) September 3, 2022

UCLA is bound for the Big Ten starting in 2024, and the program better figure out a way to get people interested in football again because this is unacceptable.

Yes, it’s Los Angeles and there are plenty of things to do outside of college football, but there’s never a reason for the Rose Bowl to sit empty for a game, especially the home opener.

UCLA sets all-time attendance low at the Rose Bowl for the home-opener. (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/EdEspinoza/status/1566181277081804800)

It’s an embarrassing look for the Bruins and it should be concerning for the Big Ten as well. The B1G wants programs with fired up fan bases.

Judging from the video above, do the Bruins look energized to you? The answer is obvious and the answer is no.

It won’t be an easy fix, but someone at UCLA needs to figure out a way to pack the stands once again.