Absolutely Nobody Showed Up To Watch UCLA Football After All-Time Low Attendance Record

UCLA football drew an embarrassingly small crowd for Saturday’s football game yet again. The Bruins fanbase did not turn out in droves and absolutely nobody was in the stands at the Rose Bowl.
Earlier in the season, as UCLA hosted Bowling Green in Week 1, it set a new all-time low attendance record. It was pathetic.
This weekend may have been worse. The attendance may have been in the hundreds. Or at least the very low thousands.
Now, here’s the thing. The University of California Los Angeles is on the quarter system.
Its academic calendar does not begin until next week, so many — if not most — students are either not on campus or in the process of moving in for the year. As a result, the student section was not large.
In addition, the Rose Bowl is not anywhere near the UCLA campus. Driving in Los Angeles is miserable and getting to Pasadena can be a multiple-hour ordeal if you get caught on the 405 at the wrong time of day. Or really any time of day.
On top of all that, the Bruins were playing a non-P5 opponent for the third-straight week. Meh.
However, with all of that being said, UCLA’s attendance was still brutally embarrassing
You can only qualify it so much.
It was 71 degrees and partly sunny. Kickoff was at 11:00am, so traffic was likely manageable. UCLA is supposed to compete in the Pac-12 this year. Show up!
The Rose Bowl was empty and you could probably hear the “ching” of the coin toss from the nosebleeds. Take a look at some of the (lack of) scenes:
Big yikes, UCLA. It will be interesting to see if Bruins fans start showing up when they switch over to a conference schedule or if it will continue to be this bad.
If it’s the latter, there will need to be a long, hard look in the mirror.