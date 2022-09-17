Absolutely Nobody Showed Up To Watch UCLA Football After All-Time Low Attendance Record

UCLA football drew an embarrassingly small crowd for Saturday’s football game yet again. The Bruins fanbase did not turn out in droves and absolutely nobody was in the stands at the Rose Bowl.

Earlier in the season, as UCLA hosted Bowling Green in Week 1, it set a new all-time low attendance record. It was pathetic.

This weekend may have been worse. The attendance may have been in the hundreds. Or at least the very low thousands.

Now, here’s the thing. The University of California Los Angeles is on the quarter system.

Its academic calendar does not begin until next week, so many — if not most — students are either not on campus or in the process of moving in for the year. As a result, the student section was not large.

Solid UCLA student turnout for move-in weekend before start of classes. pic.twitter.com/a3UYeOu6cI — Ben Bolch (@latbbolch) September 17, 2022

In addition, the Rose Bowl is not anywhere near the UCLA campus. Driving in Los Angeles is miserable and getting to Pasadena can be a multiple-hour ordeal if you get caught on the 405 at the wrong time of day. Or really any time of day.

On top of all that, the Bruins were playing a non-P5 opponent for the third-straight week. Meh.

However, with all of that being said, UCLA’s attendance was still brutally embarrassing

You can only qualify it so much.

It was 71 degrees and partly sunny. Kickoff was at 11:00am, so traffic was likely manageable. UCLA is supposed to compete in the Pac-12 this year. Show up!

The Rose Bowl was empty and you could probably hear the “ching” of the coin toss from the nosebleeds. Take a look at some of the (lack of) scenes:

Not much of a crowd at the Rose Bowl 15 minutes before kickoff, so not likely to be an intimidating atmosphere for South Alabama vs UCLA. pic.twitter.com/Oah7MCbUOA — Creg Stephenson the First (@CregStephenson) September 17, 2022

Eyeballing it, this looks like South Alabama will be a smaller crowd than #UCLA’s game last week with Alabama State. pic.twitter.com/OFY1ygTIsa — Bruin Report Online (@BruinReport) September 17, 2022

Big yikes, UCLA. It will be interesting to see if Bruins fans start showing up when they switch over to a conference schedule or if it will continue to be this bad.

If it’s the latter, there will need to be a long, hard look in the mirror.