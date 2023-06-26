Tyreek Hill’s Marina Assault Under Investigation By State Attorney

Videos by OutKick

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill is not entirely in the clear for the Father’s Day spat at the Haulover Marina charter company in South Florida.

Hill’s incident, which was dismissed of potential charges last week, is now under investigation by the State Attorney’s Office, according to the South Florida South Sentinel.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has submitted its investigation findings to the State Attorney, who will consider the case for potential criminal charges.

Tyreek Hill Not Cleared Yet…

A spokesperson for the Attorney’s Office released a statement.

“After all of the evidence has been received and all witnesses have been interviewed and their sworn statement taken, then the evaluation of all the evidence can be undertaken in light of the requirements of Florida’s criminal statutes,” the statement read.

Tyreek Hill allegedly slapped a Haulover Marina employee after trying to board a boat without proper access. After identifying himself as a member of the Dolphins, the 29-year-old wideout mocked the crew. He yelled out, “I can buy you and the boat.”

The Marina employees ultimately decided to opt out of pressing criminal charges against Hill.

News of the incident proved troubling for Tyreek Hill because of his history of assault allegations.

Hill has previously been accused of assaulting a former girlfriend and breaking his son’s arm during a domestic dispute.