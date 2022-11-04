Tyreek Hill Slathers Hands In Syrup And Butter Over Beef With Steve Smith

Tyreek Hill is smooth as butter.

Steve Smith called out the Miami Dolphins’ star receiver a few weeks back, and Hill responded in the only plausible way – by lathering his hands with butter and maple syrup and catching footballs from a jugs machine.

Pancakes for everyone!

Steve Smith calls out Tyreek Hill, wants bacon grease next

There is a TON to digest here.

Let’s just address the obvious elephant in the room. Tyreek, buddy, HOW were you planning on finishing that sentence?! I don’t want to know, but I think we all need to know.

“If this don’t prove I got the best hands, Steve Smith and Shannon Sharp, I will get on my knees and I will …”

Bow down. Let’s go with bow down and move on.

The beef stems from Smith calling out the league’s current leading receiver on Shannon Sharp’s “Club Shay Shay” podcast, saying Hill wasn’t “natural” or “pure” at catching the ball.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill proves Steve Smith wrong with butter. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bold take considering Hill currently has more receiving yards than like six teams’ ENTIRE RECEIVING CORE, but I guess everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Anyway, Hill covered his hands in a little Aunt Jemima (is she canceled?) and easily caught the first pass. He then slathered those puppies in some butter and proceeded to stick the landing on the next pass, too.

“Looks greasy to me,” Hill said, “I got the best hands-on TikTok!”

No argument from me, Cheetah!

Numbers Do Not Lie

Hill has been an absolute monster in his first season with the Dolphins, leading the league in just about every stat imaginable

. The six-time Pro Bowler has 69 receptions for 961 yards and a pair of touchdowns, and is so far on pace to break Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record.

Steve Smith has more demands for Tyreek Hill. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Not sure you need to butter up your mittens to prove a point with those numbers, but hey, who am I to question Tyreek Hill?

Smith, by the way, still wasn’t satisfied after Hill posted the video. The former Panthers and Ravens receiver responded on Twitter with an INSANE list of demands for Hill, including using duck fat and/or lard, and also setting the jugs machine to 22 MPH.

Oh yeah, he also addressed that elephant in the room.

“Don’t need ya on your knees, we not going there,” he said. “That’s not appropriate.”