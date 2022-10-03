Tyreek Hill Says ‘State Taxes’ Helped Him Pick Dolphins Over The Jets

When former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill hit trade talks, the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins were two teams leading the sweepstakes to acquire Hill. Reports heavily favored the Jets, even days leading up to Miami’s successful bid for Hill.

The receiver hasn’t been shy about almost heading to East Rutherford in the offseason. He is especially under the Big Apple’s microscope this week as the Dolphins and Jets meet for a Week 5 matchup.

On Monday, Hill spoke with Dolphins reporters and gave a reasonable explanation for opting to play, and live, in Florida over NY. “It was very close to happening,” Hill said. “Just those [New York] state taxes man. I had to make a grown-up decision.”

Why isn't Tyreek Hill with the Jets?



Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, noted that his client drew awfully close to signing a Jets contract; according to The New York Post,

“There was a time when we were talking to [the Jets] — it was almost a done deal,” Rosenhaus said. “So the Dolphins got in in the nick of time there to get this done, and I give them a lot of credit because a lot goes into this type of contract.”

Florida does not hold its residents to an individual state tax, while New York’s individual state taxes range from 4-8 percent.

‘It’s My Money And I Need It Now!’

Hill signed a four-year contract extension with the Dolphins this offseason, worth $120 million, meaning the steepest percentage of NY’s state tax could have demanded over $1 million from Hill’s contract.

He then recognized the Dolphins’ hard push to land him in free agency and gave them full credit for their pitch.

“How close was I? Who? The Jets?” Hill asked. “I knew I was going to pick Miami no matter what because I’m basically from here, I’m here all the time. This is home for me, for us.”

Luckily for both sides, the veteran WR has quickly built chemistry with Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

In Week 3, Hill was visibly upset when Tagovailoa went down with a “back injury,” and Teddy Bridgewater stepped in — knocking the potency of Miami’s offense several pegs.

Now, Bridgewater and Hill will have to find a way to be productive together after Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tua is OUT for Week 5 as a result of his recent concussion.

Hill finished the loss against Cincinnati with 10 receptions for 160 yards. He seems to have no qualms with picking Miami as he leads the NFL in receiving yards (477) through four weeks.