Tyreek Hill Traded To Miami Dolphins And That’s A Win For Everybody

Tyreek Hill is a Miami Dolphin.

The NFL’s fastest and one of its most dynamic wide receivers has just been traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the AFC East and made the Dolphins much more dangerous on offense.

On its face, this is a win-win-win for all three parties involved.

So how can the Chiefs win by losing Hill?

They didn’t want to lose him and actually wanted to extend the 28-year-old’s contract, which expires after 2022. But negotiations with agent Drew Rosenhaus made it clear the Chiefs couldn’t really afford Hill.

Hill, simply put, wanted to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. And that means getting more than Davante Adams at $28 million average annually and definitely more than DeAndre Hopkins at $27 million average annually.

So the Chiefs let Hill shop his services for the purposes of trading him.

Enter multiple teams because of course. Who doesn’t want a deep threat receiver who has produced over 1,100 yards in four of the past five seasons?

But it was the Dolphins and Jets that stood out above other teams.

And it was the Dolphins who won the battle for the receiver’s services, even after both had trades with the Chiefs in place to make the move.

So, yes, it was Hill’s choice where he went.

And he’s going to get paid as he expects — or close to it.

He’s getting a four-year deal worth $120 million, which includes a 3-year extension worth $75 million, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus. That makes him, on average, the NFL’s highest paid wide receiver.

So far, win for the Chiefs because they get excellent trade compensation — a No. 1 in 2022, a No. 2 in 2022, a No. 4 in 2023 and a No. 6 in 2023 — for a player they couldn’t afford and were going to lose after this season. Kansas City is reportedly trying to sign Green Bay free agent receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as something of a replacement.

The upcoming April draft is also deep with receivers, although it’s debatable any will be as dynamic as Hill.

It’s a win for Hill, who is getting the contract he wants and goes to a team he picked.

(Of course, he’s not going to have Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball anymore and Travis Kelce won’t be occupying multiple defenders anymore, but that’s another matter.)

And that leaves the Dolphins.

It’s a win for them because their offense just got way, way, way better.

Miami spent a first-round pick on Jalen Waddle last year and a source within the club said there were conversations of him being a comparable player to Hill, which was attractive to everyone. Waddle had a good rookie season but obviously wasn’t yet as explosive.

Hill joins a team that addressed its offensive line this offseason, including the addition of Terron Armstead in free agency.

The Dolphins also signed Cedrick Wilson Jr. in free agency as a receiver addition and placed the franchise tag on Mike Gesicki.

So the Dolphins believe their offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa, is loaded with talent.

A win for them too.

