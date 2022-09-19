Tyreek Hill Says Tua Needs Wheelbarrow For ‘Boatload Of Money’ He’s About To Get

Tyreek Hill talked up Tua Tagovailoa all offseason, and the Dolphins’ third-year QB proved his receiver wasn’t completely crazy Sunday in Baltimore.

In case you live under a rock, Tua set the NFL world on fire, throwing for over 400 yards and six touchdowns while leading Miami to an improbable comeback win.

The Dolphins trailed by 21 entering the fourth quarter, only for Tua to throw four touchdowns – two to Hill – in an epic rally that you had to see to believe.

Tyreek, of course, had a front row seat. The NFL’s highest paid receiver finished with nearly 200 yards and two scores, and he’s ready to hand out another wheelbarrow.

This time, it’s for Tua. But unlike coach Mike McDaniel, it’s not just for his nuts.

Tyreek’s message to the remaining Tua haters lmaoooo 😂 pic.twitter.com/gsXQkTzQHE — 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙬𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 𝘼𝙇𝙙𝙤𝙣𝙞𝙨 ™ (@AIR305) September 19, 2022

Tyreek Hill says Dolphins need to pay Tua Tagovailoa

Incredible. The Miami Dolphins are an absolute content machine nowadays, and Tyreek Hill is leading the charge.

Tua Tagovailoa is by far the most scrutinized player – player, not QB – in the NFL. He’s a lightning rod for fans and media alike. Some hate him. HATE him. Others (hand raised!) will die on the Tua Tagovailoa hill.

Tyreek made it clear he was gonna go to WAR for his QB over the offseason, and it’s clearly paying off. Dolphins fans have waited two years to get ‘Tuscaloosa Tua’ and, boy, did they get him Sunday.

He opened the fourth quarter with an insane spin move and touchdown pass to River Cracraft (unreal name), then hit Hill for a pair of monster scores within the span of like five minutes.

I keep hearing Tua can’t hit the deep ball, but I gotta say … I’m just not seeing it, folks.

Tua Tagovailoa hits Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard TD and Miami has made it a one-score game. Tua has 367 passing yards and 4 TDs on the day.pic.twitter.com/q9usJvn0dO — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022

Tua finds a wide open Tyreek Hill to tie up the game 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/zlZuk9C93p — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 18, 2022

Tagovailoa led the Dolphins down the field one final time after Justin Tucker’s go-ahead field goal, hitting Jaylen Waddle for the winning touchdown with 14 seconds to play.

It’s probably a little too early to talk contracts, but, if Tua keeps doing THAT, the Dolphins will gladly give him that “boatload of money.”

Just make sure to use a different wheelbarrow than the one McDaniel currently uses.