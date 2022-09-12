Tyreek Hill Says Mike McDaniel Needs A Wheelbarrow To Carry His ‘N*ts’ Around

Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill had some high praise Sunday for head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Dolphins dominated the Patriots 20-7, and McDaniel’s aggressive coaching style paid off in a huge way.

There might not have been a gutsier call all day than when the young coach dialed up a touchdown pass on fourth and seven late in the second quarter. What did Hill think about the decision? He thinks it proves McDaniel has that dog in him.

“McDaniel’s gonna need a wheelbarrow for his nuts to carry them around because he’s got a lot of cajones,” Hill happily told the press after beating the Patriots.

Well, it seems like McDaniel has certainly won over the locker room, and didn’t need long at all to do it. Whenever you have your players talking about needing a wheelbarrow to carry your “nuts” around, you know the guys like what they see.

Going for it on fourth and seven and having Tua connect with Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown is about the best thing you can do in your coaching debut.

Tyreek Hill praises Mike McDaniel for his gusty fourth down call against the Patriots. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It proves you’re not going to be a conservative coach. McDaniel coaches to win and Tyreek Hill loves it.

Furthermore, for the first time in a very long time, it feels like the Dolphins actually have some energy around them. Hill and McDaniel are both major reasons why.

Mike McDaniel wins his coaching debut with the Dolphins. (Photo by Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It might have just been one game, but whenever you beat the Patriots by multiple scores to start the year, you’re doing something right.