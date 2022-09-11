Patriots QB Mac Jones Suffers Back Injury Against Dolphins; Expected to Undergo Further Evaluation

Things went from bad to worse in Week 1 for Patriots fans.
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones left Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins with a back injury, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. X-rays on Jones’ back injury came back negative, and the QB is expected to undergo further evaluation once the team returns to Foxborough.
Jones was unavailable to the media at Hard Rock Stadium after the 20-3 loss to rookie head coach Mike McDaniel’s Dolphins.
Jones recorded 21-of-30 passing for 213 yards, a touchdown, an interception and a lost fumble. He was also sacked twice and largely played from behind as Miami held a 17-0 lead going into the half.
Jones put New England on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a six-yard TD to Ty Montgomery.
Veteran QB Brian Hoyer is the assumed starter now that Jones is out.
Stay tuned with OutKick as the story develops.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000. If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.
And New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.