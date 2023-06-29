Tyreek Hill Offered $200 To Assaulted Marina Employee: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

Tyreek Hill was caught smacking a man at the Haulover Marina in South Florida on Father’s Day, and new details have emerged on the incident from Miami-Dade Police Department records.

As reported by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, records showed that Hill offered the man he assaulted a paltry $200 to seemingly keep his mouth shut.

Two-hundred dollars … as the highest-paid wideout in the NFL, that’s a bit of a cheap hush-money offer.

Details around the situation revealed that Hill did not have access to a boat he attempted to board and was asked to leave by employees.

READ: TYREEK HILL WON’T FACE CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR MARINA ASSAULT

Hill identified himself as “number 10 from the Miami Dolphins” before slapping the man on the back of the head as tempers flared.

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins is introduced prior to a game against the New York Jets. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

After an investigation, Miami-Dade police decided not to proceed with criminal charges against Hill. The case is now under investigation by Florida’s State Attorney.

A video surfaced of Hill’s fit of rage alleged by the Haulover Marina employee. The case may find legs with the State Attorney if Hill truly attempted to bribe the employee.

Hill’s history of assault doesn’t help when trying to clear his name.

As reported on OutKick, Tyreek Hill was kicked off Oklahoma State’s football team in 2014 after being arrested for assaulting his then-pregnant girlfriend. He later pleaded guilty to cases of domestic assault and strangulation.

Hill was also at the center of child abuse allegations in 2019 after he allegedly broke his 3-year-old son’s arm during a domestic dispute.

Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)