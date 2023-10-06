Tyreek Hill Calls Out NFL Refs For Favoring The Chiefs

Videos by OutKick

If you thought the New York Jets got screwed on Sunday night, Tyreek Hill is right there with you.

On his It Needed To Be Said podcast this week, the Dolphins wide receiver said the Kansas City Chiefs benefitted from a controversial call that bailed them out near the end of the Sunday night game.

It happened when the Chiefs were driving with just over four minutes left. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw what would have been his third interception of the game. But the play was negated after the refs called a holding penalty on Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner.

“The Chiefs and Jets, that last penalty call on Sauce Gardner, it was a 50/50, that’s all I’m gonna say,” Hill said. “It was a rough one. It was a rough one. Now I saw the interview that Pat did, he was like Sauce was grabbing him at 15 yards. Then I seen what Sauce said, I only grabbed him at 7, the receiver ran into me.

“It was a 50/50. When the game is on the line, you gotta let the players play. It’s a good game.”

The Chiefs held on to win 23-20.

They called this holding on Sauce Gardner…

Thoughts?



Thoughts?



— NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) October 2, 2023

Gardner was not happy after the game.

“It’s real frustrating. I ain’t even gonna lie,” he said. “The receiver ran into me. It was a collision. Same thing that was happening all game, and they didn’t throw no flags.

“[Mahomes] threw the ball outside the receiver, and [Carter] was there, and he made the play. Then the ref threw the flag. To me, personally, that’s like when you play basketball one-on-one and you go up to make the basket, and they wait to see if you miss, and then call the foul. I can’t believe that happened. That was just crazy.”

(Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill says the Chiefs got some help.

Hill — who spent his first six NFL seasons with the Chiefs — says Sunday isn’t the only time his former team got some help from the refs.

The seven-time Pro Bowler also thought Kansas City caught a break in Super Bowl LVII when Philadelphia Eagles DB James Bradberry was flagged in the final two minutes for holding JuJu Smith-Schuster.

“The Chiefs — they got saved like that last year for real though (against) the Eagles in the Super Bowl, for real. If we’re being for real,” Hill said.

"The Chiefs got saved like that last year … Maybe because Taylor Swift was in the building … Whatever Kelce is doing, I know you're helping out the NFL."



Tyreek Hill comments on the Sauce Gardner holding call from Chiefs vs. Jets last week 👀



— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 6, 2023

And while the Super Bowl Chiefs were in their pre-Taylor Swift era back then, Hill is not ruling out the idea that the pop star’s presence had something to do with Sunday’s favorable call.

“Then they come back and get saved in the Jets game, maybe because Taylor Swift was in the building,” Hill said. “I don’t know what’s going on. Hey, whatever Kelce is doing, I know you’re helping out the NFL.”

We laugh. But he’s certainly not the only one subscribing to T-Swift conspiracy theories.