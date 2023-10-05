Did Taylor Swift Go To The Jets Football Game To Cover Up Her Own Absurd Private Jet Use?

Videos by OutKick

There’s a theory going around that Taylor Swift had an ulterior motive, besides her possible romance with Travis Kelce, for attending last Sunday’s Chiefs vs Jets game at MetLife Stadium.

Now what could the world’s most popular celebrity be so concerned about that she would purposely make a big deal about attending a football game? Well, it’s not just any football game… it was a Jets game.

The theory is that Swift wanted to deliberately try and cover up her carbon footprint and her use of private jets. Taylor is one of the biggest CO2 polluter out of any celebrity – with her private jet use emissions at 1000x the average person.

IF YOU GOOGLE TAYLOR SWIFT JETS…

In recent weeks and months there have been multiple Reddit threads and social media accounts detailing Swift’s obnoxiously absurd level of private jet use – something that even diehard Swifties had begun criticizing her about.

However, with Swift going to the Jets game, now anytime someone searches for words like “Taylor Swift Jets” or “Taylor Swift Jet” it doesn’t show any disparaging articles or columns about her private jet use. Instead the Google results, articles, images and videos all show Swift at the Jets game, effectively burying and indexing the private jet narrative and all the drama that would come with it! Forget SEO, this is now SwiftEO.

And whether true ore not, it is actually kind of hilariously brilliant.

Taylor Swift gets ready to board a private jet. (Photo by Faith Moran/GC Images)

SWIFT IS VERY CALCULATED

As someone who has been involved in the music industry for over 12 years and knows people around Swift’s inner circle, if there one thing that she is known for it’s being calculated. She doesn’t do anything without thinking it out – many times two or three steps ahead of everyone else. Just ask the Swifties and the “easter egg” craze that Swift has been delivering to them for years now regarding new music, albums and releases.

And if we learned anything about the Live Nation / Ticketmaster fiasco that I covered in-depth here for OutKick, her PR team is good… very good.

Now just because your calculated doesn’t mean you’re a bad person, that’s not what I’m saying at all.

But the jet theory does make you sit back in your Delta Airlines overcrowded basic economy seat and go “Hmph…”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. (Getty Images)

SWIFT LOVES HERSELF A PRIVATE JET

One of the biggest analysis on Swift’s private jet use was Yard. Earlier this year it did a detailed break down of the amount of times Taylor used her private jet. Oh, I’m sorry she doesn’t have just one but two private jets – a Dassault Falcon 7x and a Dassault Falcon 900. Overall, Swift spent seven full days worth of flying around last year – and keep in mind this was BEFORE her Eras Tour started. In one instance she took an 8 minute flight traveling from one Los Angeles based airport to another. (To be fair, who wants to sit in that LA freeway traffic though).

According to the report, Swift’s total private jet flight emissions for last year totaled 8,293.54, which was more than 1,100 times the average human.

CLIMATE CHANGE IS HUGE WITH THE YOUNGER DEMO

However, with climate change and the environment such a hot button issue with the younger generations of not only Swifties but people in general, Taylor’s no fool. She knows the bad optics that were starting to become louder in certain circles. When E! News spoke with a representative of Swift, they said that she lends her jet to family and friends and that she herself wasn’t on all the flights in recent years.

Many musicians do use private jets after shows (you’d be shocked just how many) but this is different BECAUSE this is Taylor Swift and as the nonstop NFL coverage the past two weeks shows… Taylor Swift is different.

Personally, I think the Swift ‘jet theory’ is coincidental. I doubt she began talking, dating, hooking up with, marrying or whatever with Travis Kelce because she knew he would be playing the Jets in Week 4 of the NFL season.

But I also don’t think it’s too far-fetched for her, or someone from her team, to be like “Ya know Taylor… the New York team is called the Jets and it could be a good way to put the private jet headache in the past.”

OTHER CELEBRITIES HAVE DONE THE SAME

Some believe that Selena Gomez “Single Soon” song is to try and overcrowd the SEO to make it more difficult for those trying to find out about the pop singer’s personal relationship status.

Lindsay Lohan has a song called “Xanax,” which comes up first in searches before stories about her past DUI and drug use and arrests.

Kylie Jenner started getting criticized by parents for the “Lip Challenge” in which kids started swelling up their lips so they would look like hers. So what did Jenner do? She dropped a lip makeup line and that is now what comes up when you search for it.

Did Walt Disney really get his body frozen so he could eventually be brought back to life? I wouldn’t know because all I see when I type in Disney and “frozen” is an animated Elsa running around singing “Let It Go.”

I’m sure the world’s eyes will be on the Chiefs if they make the Super Bowl though and how Swift is going to get from performing a concert in Japan on tour and flying to Las Vegas in time for the game. Maybe Southwest has a couple seats still available?

And now please take off your tin foil cap everyone.

THOUGHTS? COMMENTS?