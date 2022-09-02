Tyler Herro Shades Heat Fans On Twitter After Donovan Mitchell Trade

Tyler Herro may have the stats and Katya Elise Henry to be the man in Miami, but he still manages to get on the wrong side of Heat fandom.

On Thursday, Herro shaded his team, and Heat fans that wanted him gone, on Twitter after the trade between the Utah Jazz and Cleveland Cavaliers for Donovan Mitchell became official.

Since Herro was a rumored piece to a potential trade package by the Heat to acquire Mitchell when the former Jazz guard was on the trade market, the 22-year-old had a reason to exhale once the Cavs landed the three-time All-Star.

ALL-STAR JAZZ GUARD DONOVAN MITCHELL TRADED TO CLEVELAND CAVALIERS: REPORT

The Heat guard subtweeted at fans and the Heat, telling them to “Keep up that same energy” now that Herro’s here to stay.

Though easy to root against, the reigning Sixth Man of the Year made a big jump in 2021 — which was still only his third year in the NBA. Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, and that got fans off his back for a bit — forgetful of his inconsistent performance in the 2020 Finals (which was his rookie year, to be fair).

Nahhh keep that same energy.. — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) September 1, 2022

Ultimately, subtweeting the Heat wasn’t the worst idea, considering how quiet talks have been on giving Herro a contract extension heading into Year 4.

A week ago he was a valuable asset to boost a trade package for Mitchell. Now he’s seemingly a piece of the Heat’s blueprint for 2022-23, with Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and the newly added PJ Tucker there to give the young fella support.

On the bright side, Herro isn’t been seen in the same light as on-and-off Miami three-point shooter Duncan Robinson: a player the Miami fanbase is desperately willing to get rid of.

Strictly business, Tyler.

