Tyler Herro and His IG Model Girlfriend Are Expecting Baby Number 2

Tyler Herro and his Instagram model girlfriend Katya Elise Henry announced Saturday night they’re expecting baby number two. They welcomed a daughter Zya Elise Herro back in September of 2021.

The Miami Heat might have fallen short of their goal of winning an NBA title this season, but that doesn’t mean the players haven’t been busy this offseason. Herro certainly has been. He’s been dealing with a little baby momma drama. And who doesn’t love a little baby momma drama?

The announcement of baby number two comes just a few weeks after there was some cheating drama surrounding the two. Katya posted on social media a couple of messages about being cheated on and wiped Herro from her Instagram page.

While not calling the NBA’s Sixth Man out by name, it seemed like she was talking about the Heat star. But by the time Katya’s birthday rolled around on June 14th they were back on good terms, at least it looked that way from Herro’s heartfelt post to his baby momma.

There were rumors that surfaced after the apparent reconciliation, based on a couple of pictures of Herro and Henry that appeared in Henry’s story, that she was pregnant again. While we don’t know exactly what went down with the possible cheating drama, we do know the pregnancy rumors are true.

You know what they say, nothing brings a couple back together like a pregnancy. Whatever happened or didn’t happen let’s hope they figure things out for their kids.