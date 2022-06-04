Tyler Herro’s Baby Mama Posts Messages About Cheating On Social Media

Tyler Herro’s girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, posted several messages on social media on Friday indicating there may be some trouble between the two.

Herro and Henry, who met during the early part of the pandemic in 2020, recently had a baby together.

Henry has been posting messages on social media leading many to believe that the two have broken up.

this hurts — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) June 3, 2022

Katya Elise Henry, the mother of Tyler Herro’s child, posted, ‘This hurts,’ along with a quote about cheating on social media today.



She also no longer follows the Heat guard on IG 😮 pic.twitter.com/HQwbzv0AID — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 4, 2022

While it isn’t known what Henry is referring to, it doesn’t sound good for Herro.

