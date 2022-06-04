in NBA, Pop Culture, Sports

Tyler Herro’s Baby Mama Posts Messages About Cheating On Social Media

1 Comment

Tyler Herro’s girlfriend, Katya Elise Henry, posted several messages on social media on Friday indicating there may be some trouble between the two.

Herro and Henry, who met during the early part of the pandemic in 2020, recently had a baby together.

Henry has been posting messages on social media leading many to believe that the two have broken up.

While it isn’t known what Henry is referring to, it doesn’t sound good for Herro.

Follow Meg Turner on Twitter @Megnturner_ and Instagram @Megnturner


New PointsBet Sportsbook users can make their first bets risk-free up to $2,000.  If the bet loses, PointsBet will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New FanDuel Sportsbook users can make their first bet risk-free up to $1,000. If the bet loses, the FanDuel Sportsbook will refund you in site credit. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

New DraftKings users can get up to a $1000 deposit bonus and receive a 20% first deposit match up to $1,000 when they sign up. New users can lock in this offer NOW by clicking this link.

Miami HeatTyler Herro

Written by Megan Turner

Megan graduated from the University of Central Florida and writes and tweets about anything related to sports. She replies to comments she shouldn't reply to online and thinks the CFP Rankings are absolutely rigged. Follow her on Twitter at @Megnturner_ and Instagram at @Megnturner.

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. Ladies… If you settle down w/ ball players or musicians you’re signing up for two things, a Benzo and herpes.

    If you think you’re not going to be cheated on then you are in total denial lol

Leave a Reply

to comment on this post. Not a VIP? Signup Here