Heat’s Tyler Herro Posts Heartfelt Message After Nearly Losing IG Model/Baby Mama

Miami Heat sixth man Tyler Herro almost fumbled away his BM and one of Instagram’s elite models, Katya Elise Henry, until the man got his game back.

Herro celebrated his girlfriend and mother of his nine-month-old baby, Zya, on her 28th birthday (June 14) with an endearing Insta post that reeked of remorse after almost losing someone outside of your league …

His caption, shared alongside a picture of the parents and Zya, read: “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you. Aint no tellin where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy.”

In early June, rumors began to circulate suggesting that the pair were done for after Henry’s Instagram profile appeared scrubbed of the Heat point guard, while also posting cryptic IG stories of a potential affair involving Herro.

Henry also took to Twitter to stir up the speculation.

this hurts — KATYA ELISE HENRY (@katyaelisehenry) June 3, 2022

While the rest of us drafted DMs to support Henry in her new phase, Herro was in the lab practicing his moves and eventually got the girl back.

Damn.

