All-Star Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Traded To Cleveland Cavaliers: Report

Three-time All-Star and Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to The Athletic / Stadium’s Shams Charania.

Charania reported that the Cavs are “trading Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps to the Utah Jazz” for Mitchell.

The Jazz signed Sexton to a four-year, $72 million contract after acquiring the former No. 8 overall pick (2018). The deal is fully guaranteed.

Mitchell was drafted No. 13 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Last season he averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Mitchell fueled rumors that he was on the way out of Utah by scrubbing the team from his Instagram profile earlier this week.

Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman continues to build one of the youngest and most formidable teams in the East, including ascending guard Darius Garland and big men Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

Altman reportedly met with Utah Jazz general manager Justin Zanik on Tuesday and built out the deal that came to fruition Thursday. Zanik was also in talks with the New York Knicks front office on Monday — both sides were unable to make a deal.

Cleveland enjoyed a strong regular season in 2021 but fell short of the playoffs after losing both of their games in the league’s play-in tournament.

