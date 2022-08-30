Utah Jazz Guard Donovan Mitchell Removes Team From Social Media Profile

Three-time NBA All-Star Donovan Mitchell is adding more pressure to the Jazz front office, who’s been on a rebuild by shipping out its biggest stars this offseason.

After trading All-Star center and defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert, Mitchell became the next domino to fall but is still a member of the Jazz heading into September.

Boosting the pressure on his team, Mitchell scrubbed mention of the Utah Jazz from his Instagram profile on Tuesday, which runs concurrent to more Mitchell trade rumors — including mention of potential three-team trade between the Jazz, Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.

It’s a classic move by a disgruntled athlete, and some see it as a harmless stir by Mitchell.

Before

After

Former teammate Gobert commented on a tweet regarding Mitchell’s social media rebrand.

“[Not gonna lie] this probably doesn’t mean s**t,” tweeted Gobert, though Twitter crowds remained skeptical.

Mitchell was drafted No. 13 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. Last season he averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists and 4.2 rebounds.

Is it a big deal or dud?

