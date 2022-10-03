Twitter Signs Off On Rumors That Lana Rhoades’ Baby Daddy Is NBA Player …

It has to be true; it was on Twitter.

One big question itching fans of the NBA x Pornography community, like a case of (redacted), is which NBA player knocked up adult movie All-Star Lana Rhoades.

The baby daddy’s identity so far has been a secret, compounded by the fighting words Rhoades has posted on her chickenhearted lover: basically calling him a lowlife for ditching her and her son.

FORMER PORN STAR LANA RHOADES REVEALS HER BABY DADDY IS AN NBA PLAYER

“I swear to God I thought NBA players were nice guys. Next thing you know, I said, ‘I’m pregnant’ … And he told me to go f–k myself,” Rhoades previously posted on social media, fueling curiosity over the anonymous player.

Rhoades posted a picture from her recent sneaker shopping trip, and the image was alley ooped to Twitter.

The timeline gathered to anoint Blake Griffin as the mysterious baby daddy.

you’re telling me blake griffin ISNT the father or Lana Rhoades baby ? pic.twitter.com/quucj2TVtC — Sammie (@killakillazd) September 1, 2022

The child was sporting tiny curls and an identical face to the Brooklyn Nets power forward, so the answer seems like a slam dunk.

FORMER PORN STAR LANA RHOADES THINKS PORN SHOULD BE ILLEGAL

Not your typical Woj Bomb but the realization was truly groundbreaking — to have the cross-over between Rhoades and Griffin hit you like the end of The Sixth Sense.

With a $29 million annual salary, Griffin might’ve transferred some of his Lamborghini money to the NDA hush fund.

What are your guesses, if not Griffin?