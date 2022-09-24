Former Porn Star Lana Rhoades Thinks Porn Should Be Illegal

A few years ago Lana Rhoades became one of the most recognizable names in porn, despite only working in the industry for eight months. Since then she’s become one of the biggest influencers on social media.

Lana has also been one of the biggest critics of the porn industry. During a recent appearance on The Skinny Confidential podcast she had plenty to say about her porn career.

Before getting into porn she had a strange sense of how the industry worked. She admitted that she had only slept with one person at the time. She didn’t even comprehend that doing porn meant you actually had to have sex with people.

Adult film actress Lana Rhoades in 2017. (Getty Images)

“I also had only slept with one person at this point. So, I was very sexually inexperienced,” she said. “For whatever reason I never comprehended, like, to do porn you actually have to have sex with people.”

“And very, very quickly I realized this isn’t for me.”

Take Your Talents To OF Instead

Lana, who is still the No. 1 porn star on many sites, says the industry is 100 percent fake. She compared it to circus acts and admitted to pretty much faking it the entire time.

In reality, she claims to be “pretty much asexual.” She said that she doesn’t like having sex and doesn’t really find people attractive. Lana revealed all of that before explaining why the porn industry is so bad.

“I mean, essentially you’re having to have sex with people that you didn’t choose to have sex with, that you might not find attractive, you might actually think that they’re disgusting and you have to have sex with them because it’s your job,” she explained.

“How should a 19-year-old girl be put in that position having to have sex with people that they don’t really don’t want to touch their body at all.”

Her advice is to go the OnlyFans route if you want to create adult content. That way you’re in control of the content and not relying on anyone else.

As for the porn industry, Lana wants it to be outlawed, “Going back to porn, I just I don’t think that it’s good for anyone. They should make it illegal.”

The timing of this interview making the rounds on the internet is interesting, it was released in early August. The internet can be slow to respond at times.

Lana was busy making headlines later that month and into early September when she revealed that the father of her baby is an NBA player. We still don’t know the identity of the player, but we know exactly where she stands on porn.