Former Porn Star Lana Rhoades Reveals Her Baby Daddy Is An NBA Player

Former porn star Lana Rhoades surprised many last summer when she revealed that she was pregnant. On Thursday she had more surprises when she revealed that her baby daddy is an NBA player.

Rhoades shared a video across a couple of her social media platforms that makes the revelation about her baby’s father. It also doesn’t paint the unnamed player in a good light.

The text in the video reads, “I swear to god I thought NBA players were nice guys.”

“Next thing you know I said I’m pregnant. And he told me to go F myself.”

This video confirms something that Logan Paul and his co-host, Rhoades‘ ex-boyfriend, Mike Majlak revealed on a recent podcast. The two told their guest Charlamagne tha God that she had a baby by a big-time NBA player.

The topic of Majlak’s relationship with Rhoades was brought up and he told Charlamagne, “She’s doing well, she’s got a baby with a big-time NBA player.”

When The Breakfast Club co-host asked who the player was, Paul responded by saying the name, but they bleeped it before releasing the podcast.

Lana Rhoades’ baby daddy is an NBA STAR?? 😱🏀 pic.twitter.com/BJtkqmXaRx — Impaulsive (@impaulsive) August 24, 2022

Your Guess Is As Good As Any

Nobody likes knowing most of a story and not finding out the rest so there were plenty of people trying to guess the NBA player’s identity in the comment section of Rhoades’ video.

There were a few names thrown around in the comment section. Until Rhoades or somebody in the know reveals the identity that is pure speculation.

This isn’t the first time Rhoades has been linked to an NBA player. During an episode of the 3 Girls, 1 Kitchen podcast which aired last May, she talked about a bad date she had with an NBA player.

A couple of hints Rhoades dropped during the podcast pointed the finger at Kevin Durant for the bad date. One of the hints was that the unnamed player is a Libra. KD was the only Libra on the Nets roster at the time.

There was never any confirmation that he was the player in question. And there’s nothing that says he’s the father of Rhoades’ child either.

Whoever the player that got Rhoades pregnant is, let’s hope they’re spending a little bit of time with their child.