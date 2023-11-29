Twitch Streamer Drops Millions On A Florida Orchard, Says She Plans To Overtake Bill Gates

Videos by OutKick

Twitch streamer Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa is once again putting her insane OnlyFans earnings to good use. After investing her money in various different ventures, including a 7-Eleven, she announced this week that she purchased thousands of acres of land.

Not only that, but the most watched female Twitch streamer of 2022, announced that she’s coming for Bill Gates. The former Microsoft CEO owns a ton of farmland and her purchase of a Florida orchard is apparently the first of many she has planned as she says she plans to overtake him.

Amouranth attends TwitchCon 2023 Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

Amouranth posted on X, “I BOUGHT A $17,000,000 fruit orchard/Grove! It’s 2,213 Acres total (4 different sites) in florida/surrounding states!”

She added, “There is also an option to pick up an additional 928 acres at one of the sites for an additional $7.2mm! As the old saying goes: ‘Buy land—they aren’t making it anymore.'”

“Buy land—they aren’t making it anymore.” The main crop is Valencia Oranges (they aren't as pretty as california orange but taste waaaay better) and most of the yield is turned into orange juice. Why am i investing arable land? Mainly for the stability, and the — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 28, 2023

Anyone discounting Amouranth as just a bikini streamer, who also makes money off of adult content, hasn’t been paying attention. She’s a business woman.

Sure she makes up to $15,000 a stream when streaming herself sleeping, but she knows the ins and outs of why dropping $17 million on a Valencia orange orchard is good for her overall business.

Amouranth Is Coming For Bill Gates

Amouranth used a couple of follow-up posts to explain the business aspects and the tax benefits to purchasing the land before letting Gates know that she was coming for him.

“The other purpose of this investment is to utilize Schedule F Bonus Depreciation, an investor can depreciate a substantial portion of the cost on eligible assets, rather than stretching over an extended period. This translates into immediate tax benefits,” she said.

“Slowly but surely I’m set to overtake @BillGates and his 275,000 ag acres (across 18 states)…”

Also that’s a stock Image, chickens not included 😭 — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) November 28, 2023

Look, I don’t know what Amouranth is planning to do with the orchard or any future purchases of land for that matter beyond what she’s posted about the business and tax benefits.

She could turn it into a wild content farm or something. Who knows? What I do know is I trust the bikini streamer/OnlyFans model a whole hell of a lot more than I do Bill Gates.

That guy wants everyone to eat fake meat, because he thinks meat alternatives are an important step in reducing greenhouse gas. All of his farmland is likely going to be used to achieve that. Most of us don’t want that.