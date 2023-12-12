Turkish Soccer Club President Storms The Field, Knocks Out Referee

Videos by OutKick
The President of a Turkish soccer team is facing sharp criticism after rushing the field and punching a referee.
After Rizespor tied the game at one a piece in the 97th minute this past weekend, opponent Aknaragucu’s Faruk Koca stormed the field and went after referee Halil Umut Meler. After knocking him down with a couple punches, a few soccer fans then stormed the field and began KICKING the referee before security intervened.
So much for “just being a game.”
MADNESS ON THE PITCH!
As a result of the chaotic scene, the Turkish Football Federation suspended all of its leagues and there will be no games for the foreseeable future.
“The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” Turkish FA chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi told reporters. “This attack is a night of shame… Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end,” he added. “Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this. We invite everyone to take responsibility.”
Police are working to identify the assailants. Meanwhile, Koca has since been detained, which doesn’t sound ideal in a place like Turkey.
By the way, if you’re a soccer fan and looking for a fun experience – book a trip to Turkey. You never know what you’ll see – be it a referee getting knocked out cold by a team executive or a fan pulling out the corner flag and smashing it over the goalkeeper.
Brazil says, hold my beer.
The referee “was tied up, smashed in the face with a bottle of cheap sugarcane liquor, pummeled with a wooden stake, run over by a motorcycle and stabbed in the throat. Cantanhede’s lower legs were cut off and left beside him like prostheses. His right arm and left wrist remained attached by strips of skin. He was decapitated and his head was placed on a wooden fence post across the road from the field.” NYT