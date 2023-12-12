Turkish Soccer Club President Storms The Field, Knocks Out Referee

Videos by OutKick

The President of a Turkish soccer team is facing sharp criticism after rushing the field and punching a referee.

After Rizespor tied the game at one a piece in the 97th minute this past weekend, opponent Aknaragucu’s Faruk Koca stormed the field and went after referee Halil Umut Meler. After knocking him down with a couple punches, a few soccer fans then stormed the field and began KICKING the referee before security intervened.

So much for “just being a game.”

🚨🇹🇷 Referee Halil Umut Meler was attacked after the Ankaragucu vs Rizespor clash in shocking scenes in the Turkish Super Lig



MADNESS ON THE PITCH!

As a result of the chaotic scene, the Turkish Football Federation suspended all of its leagues and there will be no games for the foreseeable future.

“The matches in all leagues have been postponed indefinitely,” Turkish FA chairman Mehmet Buyukeksi told reporters. “This attack is a night of shame… Football matches are not a war, there is no death at the end,” he added. “Not all teams can become champions at the same time. We all need to understand this. We invite everyone to take responsibility.”

Police are working to identify the assailants. Meanwhile, Koca has since been detained, which doesn’t sound ideal in a place like Turkey.

By the way, if you’re a soccer fan and looking for a fun experience – book a trip to Turkey. You never know what you’ll see – be it a referee getting knocked out cold by a team executive or a fan pulling out the corner flag and smashing it over the goalkeeper.

